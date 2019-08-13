Ashley Park To Co-Star In Darren Star’s Paramount Network Series ‘Emily In Paris’

EXCLUSIVE: Tony-nominated actress Ashley Park is set as a lead opposite Lily Collins in Emily in Paris, Paramount Network’s half-hour dramedy from Younger and Sex and the City creator Darren Star. Production has begun in Paris. Collins announced the production start on instagram (see below).

Emily In Paris centers on Emily (Collins), a driven twenty-something American woman from the Midwest, who moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity, tasked with bringing an American point of view to a venerable French marketing firm. Cultures clash as she adjusts to the challenges of life in a foreign city, while juggling her career, new friendships and love life.

Park will play Mindy Chen. Emily (Collins) makes a new friend in Mindy, a twenty-something au pair. Mindy is a fellow expat who has fallen in love with the city, a stark contrast to how Emily is adjusting to Parisian life herself.

Emily in Paris is created, executive produced and written by Star, with Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of JAX Media executive producing for Paramount Network. Collins will also serve as a producer for the new series.

Park received Tony Award, Drama League, Drama Desk, Outer Critics and Chita Rivera nominations for originating the role of Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls on Broadway. Her other Broadway credits include Tuptim in Lincoln Center’s revival of The King and I, for which she received a Grammy nomination, Sunday in the Park with George, and Mamma Mia! Park’s recent television credits include Tales of the City and Nightcap.

Park is repped by CAA, Station 3, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

2019 Paramount Network Pilots & Series Orders