ASC Awards Adds Documentary Category, Sets 2020 Date And Timeline

The American Society of Cinematographers will the present its 34th annual ASC Awards on January 25, 2020 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland, the organization said Tuesday. The group also said it is introducing the ASC Documentary Award this year to recognize exceptional cinematography in nonfiction filmmaking.

The docu category will be open to all features and episodes 30 minutes or longer that are released in theaters, at film festivals, or on broadcast/streaming services between June 1, 2018, and September 30, 2019. ASC members can submit one qualifying nominee in the category, with the membership voting on the winner.

The deadline for the documentary category entries is October 1. Nominations in the docu and TV categories will be announced November 25, with theatrical nominations unveiled January 3. (See the full ASC timeline below.)

“The addition of the ASC Documentary Award demonstrates that we care deeply about our art form, and that we are actively seeking out exceptional cinematography deemed worthy of ASC recognition,” ASC president Kees van Oostrum said Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Cold War cinematographer Łukasz Żal won the marquee theatrical category, topping eventual Oscar winner Afonso Cuarón’s Roma. The Crown and Beyond won top TV honors.

Here’s the ASC’s full 2019-2020 awards timeline:

August 12 (week of)

Call for Television Entries

September 3 (week of)

Student Awards: Nominations Announced

September 30

TV Awards Eligibility Period Ends

Documentary Eligibility Period Ends

October 1

Deadline for Documentary Award Entries (ASC Members ONLY submit nominations for this category)

October 4

Deadline for TV Entries

October 11-12

ASC Student Heritage Awards

Mid-October

Honorees Announced (Lifetime Achievement, Career Achievement in Television Award, International Award, Presidents Award)

October 19 & 26, Nov. 2

Television Nomination judging

November 16, 23

Documentary Nomination judging

November 22

Spotlight Award Entries Due (ASC members ONLY submit nominations for this category)

November 25

TV & Documentary Nominations Announced

November 26

TV & Documentary Final Ballots Mailed

Early December

Board of Governors Award Recipient Announced

December 14

Judging of Spotlight Nominees (Spotlight Committee)

December 16 (week of)

Feature Film Nomination Ballots Mailed

December 31

Awards Year Ends (Feature Film & Spotlight Eligibility Period Ends)

January 2, 2020

Nomination Polls Close (Feature Film)

January 3, 2020

Theatrical and Spotlight Nominations Announced

January 4, 2020

Final Ballots Mailed – Theatrical & Spotlight Awards

January 18, 2020

Nominees and ASC Members Breakfast & Panel

ASC Open House (11 AM-3 PM)

January 21, 2020

Final Polls Close (All Categories)

January 25, 2020

34th Annual ASC Awards (Winners Announced)