Casting Society Of America Sets 2020 Artios Awards Date, Unveils Video Project

The Casting Society of America has set its 35th annual Artios Awards for January 30, 2020, with ceremonies to be held simultaneously in Los Angeles, New York and London. The awards honor the contribution of casting directors to film, TV and theater.
The Los Angeles ceremony will be held at the Beverly Hilton, with the other venues not yet locked down. Nominations in the TV and theater categories will be announced September 24, with feature film nominees to be revealed January 2 (see the full timeline below).
Timed to this year’s awards season, the society today also kicked off its inaugural archival project that features video interviews with some of the industry’s leading casting directors released each week leading up to the awards show. First up is Juliet Taylor (Mississippi Burning, Hannah and Her Sisters, Sleepless in Seattle).
Related Story
Casting Society Sets Town Hall On Ageism Against Actors
Other subjects include Reuben Cannon (The Boondocks, Moonlighting, Village of the Damned), Mike Fenton (Aliens, Back to the Future, Blade Runner), Jane Jenkins & Janet Hirshenson (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, A Beautiful Mind, A Few Good Men), Wallis Nicita (The Fabulous Baker Boys, The Witches of Eastwick, The Big Chill) and newly elected Motion Picture Academy president David Rubin (Big Little Lies, The Talented Mr. Ripley, The English Patient).
“Our new archival project is the perfect way to ramp up to the 35th Artios Awards, as it allows us to further share the remarkable stories and acknowledge the lasting contributions casting directors have made to film, television and theater,” CSA VP Rich Mento said.
Here’s the full 2020 timeline:
August 28
Open 1st ballot – Television and Theatre
September 20
Close 1st ballot – Television and Theatre
September 24
Television and Theatre Nominees Announced
Open final ballot – Television and Theatre
October 7
Close final ballot – Television and Theatre
November 5
Open submissions – Features
December 6
Close submissions – Features
December 9
Open 1st ballot – Features
January 1, 2020
Close 1st ballot – Features
January 2, 2020
Feature Nominees Announced
Open final ballot – Features
January 15, 2020
Close final ballot – Features
January 30, 2020
35th Artios Awards
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.