At today’s TCA panel on Arrow, star Stephen Amell said he’s having an “emotional time” letting go of his character, Oliver Queen, now that the show is entering its 8th and final season.

However, he was not too overwhelmed to be able to cite his favorite episode of the run, Season 2’s “Big Red,” in which the character of his mother (portrayed by Susanna Thompson) dies.

“That was a really beautiful episode,” he reminisced. The episode was written by Wendy Mericle and EP Beth Schwartz, who were on today’s panel with Amell.