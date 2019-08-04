“Arrow” Final Season: Episode 8 Crosses Over, 9 and 10 Provide “Proper Finale,” Producers Say-TCA

At today’s TCA panel on Arrow’s much ballyhooed final season, the panelists – stars Stephen Amell and David Ramsey, EPs Beth Schwartz and Marc Guggenheim – added no details to the day’s earlier news about the CW looking for another title for next season set in the Arrowverse, as well as a possible spinoff.

Producers and stars confirmed earlier comments from CW President Mark Pedowitz that they were ending the show because they believe it has reached a natural conclusion. “We didn’t want to be that show that stays too long at the party,” Guggenheim said.

Schwartz said that in anticipation of the final season, Season 7 wrapped up “the show as people have understood it, I think it ended in our Season 7 finale.” She described the final 10 episodes as “greatest hits” with frequent returning guests and “tying up stories you could have seen in Season 2 or 3.” “(They are) fundamentally different. The episodes are events,” she said.

Guggenheim identified Episode 8 (808) as the previously -announced crossover episode with its fellow DC series, which Guggenheim is writing with Marv Wolfman.

After the session, Guggenheim said the final two episodes will not connect with Episode 8. “Episode 9 is very specific, we know exactly what happens in it” although it is too early to reveal details, he said. Episode 10 will be “a proper series finale,” he added.

Schwartz confirmed guest casting discussions happening across the DC universe but that crossover casting remains incomplete and producers ere not ready to reveal any more return visits or final casting for Season 8.

After the session, Guggenheim confirmed discussions with DC and Warner Bros. about a Lynda Carter return, but said he did not think that would happen. However, in a discussion with reporters after the session, he complained mildly about rumors spawned by “illegitimate outlet” Cosmic Book News when it announced that Carter as Wonder Woman and Tom Welling’s Superman were definitely cast for Season 8.

“I don’t ever comment on casting, but it always vexes me if an illegitimate outlet just makes up stuff,” he said.