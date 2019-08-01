Host Arnold Schwarzenegger Takes Swipes At Donald Trump As HFPA Delivers $3.8 Million At Annual Grants Banquet

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, using money from the license fees it gets from NBC for the Golden Globes, gave away $3.8 million to 74 entertainment-related nonprofit organizations, scholarship programs, film-restoration and humanitarian groups Wednesday night at its annual Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire. It’s part of the HFPA’s year-round efforts in this philanthropic area. President Lorenzo Soria said the total is now nearly $7 million in 2019 alone. In the past 25 years, the organization has donated $37.5 million.
Host Arnold Schwarzenegger got things rolling by giving a chief reason why he was chosen as M.C. – and taking a veiled swipe at President Donald Trump in the process. “I have a special connection to the HFPA because I am actually foreign,” the actor said. “And I have chosen not to ‘go back to my country’ but stay here, live here and make a difference here. And to me, that is what makes America great.”
Related Story
HFPA Elects Lorenzo Soria To Return As President
The reference was obviously in reference to Trump’s recent twitter rants against the four new Congressional female members of color known as ‘The Squad’ in which he suggested they should go back to where they came from (three of the four were born in the U.S.). Later as part of the build up to one of his jokes the former Republican Governor of California and briefly Trump’s replacement on Celebrity Apprentice related an answer he gave to an HFPA member as to why he didn’t want to talk about Trump, “I have nothing nice to say about the guy and that will be the headline and you would not write about my movie Dark Fate: Terminator 6″. Actually Schwarzenegger was very funny last night, using Soria as a comedy partner by making him “hang out” on stage with him. Originally from Italy, Soria earlier had taken his own swipe at Trump in his opening speech. “In addition to bestowing awards we are also journalists, most of us immigrants,” he said while adding an aside from the prepared remarks, “I’m not going back.”
Schwarzenegger killed it and drew so many laughs for his monologue that it looked like he could be auditioning to be the next host of the Golden Globes – or maybe for something else as he explained how he got tricked into presiding over the grants banquet. “In 1977 I received a Golden Globe for Best Acting Debut in the movie Stay Hungry, but that was 42 years ago. And nothing since then? It’s not like I didn’t try. I tried prehistoric movies. Nothing. I tried action movies. Nothing. I tried sequels. Nothing. Comedies. Nothing. I even was pregnant in one of the movies! But Lorenzo did a little thing with his eyes and was kind of saying to me that through the hosting of this show it could kind of be the gateway to the Cecil B. DeMille Award. So this is kind of why I am here today, ” he joked (I think).
Actually in addition to handing out all this money, the HFPA is able to lure a starry group of presenters, some of whom do have movies or TV shows that could be in contention at the Globes. It certainly doesn’t hurt to show up. Among the talent announcing various grants (no one from the organizations awarded were allowed to accept on stage thus keeping the whole thing to just one hour) were Rocketman’s Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell, James Corden, Kerry Washington, Rob Lowe, Judy’s Renee Zellweger, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jon Favreau, director Taika Waititi, Justin Hartley, Ramy Youssef, Regina Hall, Ali Wong and more including the scene stealing ten year old actress Julia Butters from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. This evening is also a soft launch to awards season with studios and distributors buying tables, and numerous PR consultants roaming the room and making sure HFPA members were aware of their presence and support.
Entertainment was provided by Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein, who did a great song together.
Among those receiving some of the largest grants were Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation at $350,000. Through the years the HFPA has consistently supported Film Foundation’s efforts and it has resulted in over 125 classic film restorations. Others include Film Independent, Sundance Institute, Institut Lumiere, National Museum of American History (Smithsonian), Committee to Protect Journalists, Film Aid international, Film Noir, UCLA, and many, many more.
Here is a complete list of this year’s HFPA Grant Recipients:
HIGHER EDUCATION: FELLOWSHIPS & INSTITUTIONAL SUPPORT
- California Institute for the Arts (CalArts) – $60,000
- Cal State Dominguez Hills – $40,000
- Cal State Fullerton – $60,000
- Cal State Long Beach – $60,000
- Cal State Los Angeles – $60,000
- Cal State Northridge – $60,000
- Los Angeles City College – $25,000
- Mt. San Antonio College Foundation – $30,000
- Santa Monica College – $30,000
- Southwestern Law School – $50,000
- University of California, Los Angeles – $125,000
HFPA ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIPS/FELLOWSHIPS
- American Film Institute – $20,000
- CalArts – $12,500
- Cal State Dominguez Hills – $5000
- Cal State Fullerton – $5000
- Cal State Long Beach – $5000
- Cal State Los Angeles – $5300
- Loyola Marymount – $20,000
- Mt. San Antonio College Foundation – $5000
- Santa Monica College – $5000
- UCLA – $20,000
PROFESSIONAL TRAINING & MENTORING
- American Film Institute – $40,000
- Australians in Film – $10,000
- City Year Los Angeles – $10,000
- Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment – $20,000
- Exceptional Minds – $25,000
- Film Independent, Project: Involve – $60,000
- Film Independent, Venice/TIFF Residency – $121,000
- Independent Filmmaker Project (Brooklyn) – $20,000
- International Documentary Association – $10,000
- Motion Picture & Television Fund – $15,000
- New Filmmakers Los Angeles – $41,000
- SAG-AFTRA Foundation – $10,000
- Streetlights – $20,000
- Sundance Institute – $225,000
- Veterans in Film & Television – $30,000
- Women in Film – $20,000
- Women Make Movies (NYC) – $10,000
PRE-PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION & MENTORING
- California State Summer School Arts Foundation – $25,000
- Echo Park Film Center – $10,000
- Get Lit – Words Ignite – $20,000
- Ghetto Film School – $30,000
- GlobalGirl Media – $10,000
- Inner-City Arts (Downtown LA) – $30,000
- Inner City Filmmakers (Santa Monica) – $40,000
- Kids in the Spotlight – $10,000
- USC Arts & Engineering Magnet – $25,000
- Los Angeles County High School for the Arts – $25,000
- Outfest / Los Angeles LGBT Center – $10,000
- POPS the Club – $10,000
- Sharewell (Zimmer Children’s Museum) – $10,000
- The Music Center – $5,000
PRESERVE THE CULTURE & HISTORY OF FILM
- Film Noir – $90,000
- IndieCollect – $77,900
- Outfest (UCLA LGBT project) – $35,000
- The Film Foundation – $350,000
PROMOTE CULTURAL EXCHANGE THROUGH FILM
- American Cinematheque – $45,000
- American Documentary Association (POV) – $30,000
- Cal State Northridge – $12,000
- Film Independent/Film Series – $305,000
- FilmAid International – $100,000
- Hollywood Heritage Museum – $10,000
- LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes Foundation – $10,000
- Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles – $15,000
- Library Foundation of Los Angeles – $40,000
- Los Angeles Conservancy, Last Remaining Seats – $35,000
- Museum of the Moving Image – $10,000
- San Francisco Silent Film Festival – $10,000
- University of California, Berkeley Film Archive – $20,000
- University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana (Ebertfest) – $10,000
JOURNALISM/PRESS FREEDOM
- Committee to Protect Journalists – $100,000
- Dag Hammarskjold Fund for Journalists – $20,000
- International Documentary Association – $25,000
SPECIAL PROJECTS
- Children’s Hospital – $35,000
- Ensemble Studio Theatre – $10,000
- Gingold Theatre Group/Shaw Festival – $20,000
- Lollipop Theater Network – $20,000
- Pablove Foundation – $20,000
- The Actor’s Gang – $10,000
- The Moth – $105,000
- Young Musicians Foundation – $10,000
- Young Storytellers Foundation – $10,000
2019 NEW GRANTEES
- A Place Called Home – $25,000
- Institut Lumiere – $225,000
- Las Fotos, Hire Her – $10,000
- National Museum of American History (Smithsonian) – $150,000; $1 million over 7 years
- KPCC/California Public Radio – $20,000
- PEN America – $40,000
- The Film Collaborative – $25,000
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.