Host Arnold Schwarzenegger Takes Swipes At Donald Trump As HFPA Delivers $3.8 Million At Annual Grants Banquet

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, using money from the license fees it gets from NBC for the Golden Globes, gave away $3.8 million to 74 entertainment-related nonprofit organizations, scholarship programs, film-restoration and humanitarian groups Wednesday night at its annual Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire. It’s part of the HFPA’s year-round efforts in this philanthropic area. President Lorenzo Soria said the total is now nearly $7 million in 2019 alone. In the past 25 years, the organization has donated $37.5 million.

Host Arnold Schwarzenegger got things rolling by giving a chief reason why he was chosen as M.C. – and taking a veiled swipe at President Donald Trump in the process. “I have a special connection to the HFPA because I am actually foreign,” the actor said. “And I have chosen not to ‘go back to my country’ but stay here, live here and make a difference here. And to me, that is what makes America great.”

The reference was obviously in reference to Trump’s recent twitter rants against the four new Congressional female members of color known as ‘The Squad’ in which he suggested they should go back to where they came from (three of the four were born in the U.S.). Later as part of the build up to one of his jokes the former Republican Governor of California and briefly Trump’s replacement on Celebrity Apprentice related an answer he gave to an HFPA member as to why he didn’t want to talk about Trump, “I have nothing nice to say about the guy and that will be the headline and you would not write about my movie Dark Fate: Terminator 6″. Actually Schwarzenegger was very funny last night, using Soria as a comedy partner by making him “hang out” on stage with him. Originally from Italy, Soria earlier had taken his own swipe at Trump in his opening speech. “In addition to bestowing awards we are also journalists, most of us immigrants,” he said while adding an aside from the prepared remarks, “I’m not going back.”

Schwarzenegger killed it and drew so many laughs for his monologue that it looked like he could be auditioning to be the next host of the Golden Globes – or maybe for something else as he explained how he got tricked into presiding over the grants banquet. “In 1977 I received a Golden Globe for Best Acting Debut in the movie Stay Hungry, but that was 42 years ago. And nothing since then? It’s not like I didn’t try. I tried prehistoric movies. Nothing. I tried action movies. Nothing. I tried sequels. Nothing. Comedies. Nothing. I even was pregnant in one of the movies! But Lorenzo did a little thing with his eyes and was kind of saying to me that through the hosting of this show it could kind of be the gateway to the Cecil B. DeMille Award. So this is kind of why I am here today, ” he joked (I think).

Actually in addition to handing out all this money, the HFPA is able to lure a starry group of presenters, some of whom do have movies or TV shows that could be in contention at the Globes. It certainly doesn’t hurt to show up. Among the talent announcing various grants (no one from the organizations awarded were allowed to accept on stage thus keeping the whole thing to just one hour) were Rocketman’s Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell, James Corden, Kerry Washington, Rob Lowe, Judy’s Renee Zellweger, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jon Favreau, director Taika Waititi, Justin Hartley, Ramy Youssef, Regina Hall, Ali Wong and more including the scene stealing ten year old actress Julia Butters from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. This evening is also a soft launch to awards season with studios and distributors buying tables, and numerous PR consultants roaming the room and making sure HFPA members were aware of their presence and support.

Entertainment was provided by Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein, who did a great song together.

Among those receiving some of the largest grants were Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation at $350,000. Through the years the HFPA has consistently supported Film Foundation’s efforts and it has resulted in over 125 classic film restorations. Others include Film Independent, Sundance Institute, Institut Lumiere, National Museum of American History (Smithsonian), Committee to Protect Journalists, Film Aid international, Film Noir, UCLA, and many, many more.

Here is a complete list of this year’s HFPA Grant Recipients:

HIGHER EDUCATION: FELLOWSHIPS & INSTITUTIONAL SUPPORT

California Institute for the Arts (CalArts) – $60,000

Cal State Dominguez Hills – $40,000

Cal State Fullerton – $60,000

Cal State Long Beach – $60,000

Cal State Los Angeles – $60,000

Cal State Northridge – $60,000

Los Angeles City College – $25,000

Mt. San Antonio College Foundation – $30,000

Santa Monica College – $30,000

Southwestern Law School – $50,000

University of California, Los Angeles – $125,000

HFPA ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIPS/FELLOWSHIPS

American Film Institute – $20,000

CalArts – $12,500

Cal State Dominguez Hills – $5000

Cal State Fullerton – $5000

Cal State Long Beach – $5000

Cal State Los Angeles – $5300

Loyola Marymount – $20,000

Mt. San Antonio College Foundation – $5000

Santa Monica College – $5000

UCLA – $20,000

PROFESSIONAL TRAINING & MENTORING

American Film Institute – $40,000

Australians in Film – $10,000

City Year Los Angeles – $10,000

Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment – $20,000

Exceptional Minds – $25,000

Film Independent, Project: Involve – $60,000

Film Independent, Venice/TIFF Residency – $121,000

Independent Filmmaker Project (Brooklyn) – $20,000

International Documentary Association – $10,000

Motion Picture & Television Fund – $15,000

New Filmmakers Los Angeles – $41,000

SAG-AFTRA Foundation – $10,000

Streetlights – $20,000

Sundance Institute – $225,000

Veterans in Film & Television – $30,000

Women in Film – $20,000

Women Make Movies (NYC) – $10,000

PRE-PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION & MENTORING

California State Summer School Arts Foundation – $25,000

Echo Park Film Center – $10,000

Get Lit – Words Ignite – $20,000

Ghetto Film School – $30,000

GlobalGirl Media – $10,000

Inner-City Arts (Downtown LA) – $30,000

Inner City Filmmakers (Santa Monica) – $40,000

Kids in the Spotlight – $10,000

USC Arts & Engineering Magnet – $25,000

Los Angeles County High School for the Arts – $25,000

Outfest / Los Angeles LGBT Center – $10,000

POPS the Club – $10,000

Sharewell (Zimmer Children’s Museum) – $10,000

The Music Center – $5,000

PRESERVE THE CULTURE & HISTORY OF FILM

Film Noir – $90,000

IndieCollect – $77,900

Outfest (UCLA LGBT project) – $35,000

The Film Foundation – $350,000

PROMOTE CULTURAL EXCHANGE THROUGH FILM

American Cinematheque – $45,000

American Documentary Association (POV) – $30,000

Cal State Northridge – $12,000

Film Independent/Film Series – $305,000

FilmAid International – $100,000

Hollywood Heritage Museum – $10,000

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes Foundation – $10,000

Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles – $15,000

Library Foundation of Los Angeles – $40,000

Los Angeles Conservancy, Last Remaining Seats – $35,000

Museum of the Moving Image – $10,000

San Francisco Silent Film Festival – $10,000

University of California, Berkeley Film Archive – $20,000

University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana (Ebertfest) – $10,000

JOURNALISM/PRESS FREEDOM

Committee to Protect Journalists – $100,000

Dag Hammarskjold Fund for Journalists – $20,000

International Documentary Association – $25,000

SPECIAL PROJECTS

Children’s Hospital – $35,000

Ensemble Studio Theatre – $10,000

Gingold Theatre Group/Shaw Festival – $20,000

Lollipop Theater Network – $20,000

Pablove Foundation – $20,000

The Actor’s Gang – $10,000

The Moth – $105,000

Young Musicians Foundation – $10,000

Young Storytellers Foundation – $10,000

2019 NEW GRANTEES