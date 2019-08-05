International Sales Outfit Archstone Hires Former Lotus Exec As President Of Worldwide Sales & Development

EXCLUSIVE: LA-based international sales outfit Archstone Distribution has hired former Lotus Entertainment executive Jack Sheehan as President of Worldwide Sales and Development.

Reporting to company partners Scott Martin and Michael Slifkin, Sheehan will lead development on the production slate as well as worldwide sales at upcoming markets including TIFF and AFM. Movies on the slate include upcoming Christina Ricci romance 10 Things We Should Do Before We Break Up and an update of The Little Mermaid featuring Gina Gerhson and Shirley MacLaine. Also on the slate are action-adventure Paradise Burning, comedy-horror Slay Ride, and comedy-drama Mojo Mamas.

Sheehan was previously VP of sales and acquisitions at Lotus. He recently produced comedy 1st Born starring Val Kilmer, Tom Berenger and Denise Richards and executive-produced animated film Mosley and documentary Madonna And The Breakfast Club. At the company he brokered sales deals for Keanu Reeves-starrer Replicas and Halle Berry action pic Kidnap.

Prior to Lotus, he had stints at Sony and Universal and was an agent trainee in WME’s motion picture group.

“We are thrilled to bring Jack onboard. His stellar reputation proceeds him, and Jack is a perfect fit for Archstone as we move forward in new and exciting directions”, said Scott Martin, partner at Archstone.

“I’m extremely excited to join Scott, Michael, and the rest of the Archstone team in producing, financing, and distributing engaging, meaningful, and profitable entertainment to the masses. I thank Jim, Bill, Jeremie, and the rest of the Lotus team for an invaluable experience, and I’m excited for this next chapter in such a revolutionary moment for the film & TV landscape,” added Sheehan.