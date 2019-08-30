‘Angel Has Fallen’ Still In Flight At Sluggish Labor Day Box Office With $10M 4-Day

Those distributors who might complain that they can’t find a date for their non-tentpole on the release calendar can just quiet down because you didn’t book anything this weekend at the Labor Day box office. True, no major studio wants to put a mid-budget pic before New Line’s It: Chapter Two which will take all the air out of the post-Labor Day period next weekend with a $90M-$110M opening. They pulled this two years ago over Labor Day before It opened by sitting on the sidelines. Still, adult audiences continue to go to the theater over the four-day holiday, and it’s where a wide specialty release can launch.

As such, Lionsgate/Millennium’s Gerard Butler threequel Angel Has Fallen will own the top spot for a second weekend in a row with an estimated $10M 4-day, $8.1M (-62%) 3-day taking its 11-day total to $39M, which is $1M shy of the same running total of previous chapter London Has Fallen which ended its stateside run at $62.5M. Angel‘s second Friday is estimated at $2.7M, -66% at 3,336 theaters.

Related Story Gerard Butler's 'Angel Has Fallen' Rises Near Franchise's 'London' Sequel With $21M+ Opening - Sunday Final B.O.

Universal’s R-rated Good Boys at 3,458 in weekend 3 is seeing $6M (-48%) 3-day and a 4-day of $7.4M for a $54.4M running total by Sunday. That will be 12% ahead of Uni’s R-rated teen pic Blockers, also from Point Grey, at the same point in time. That movie ended its run at $60M.

Third place goes to Sony Affirm’s Kendrick brothers teen athlete faith-based pic Overcomer which is seeing a second weekend of $4.6M, -44%, for a 4-day of $6.2M and 11-day of $17.7M.

Blumhouse

Blumhouse/OTL’s microbudget Don’t Let Go released and marketed by Tom Ortenberg’s Briarcliff Entertainment is seeing an $800K Friday, including $150K Thursday night previews, a $2.4M 3-day and $3M 4-day at 922 locations. Pic in combined domestic P&A and production costs was $10M. There’s low threshold here for this to turn a profit. Blumhouse OTL’s Upgrade churned out close to $12M, was very profitable for Universal, and landed that helmer Leigh Whannell a job on directing the studio’s upcoming Invisible Man.

Directed by Jacob Estes, the R-rated Don’t Let Go stars David Oyelowo and Storm Reid. Logline: After a man’s family dies in what appears to be a murder, he gets a phone call from one of the dead, his niece. He’s not sure if she’s a ghost or if he’s going mad, but as it turns out, he’s not. Critics didn’t like it at 45% Rotten.

Forrest Films has in 970 sites, Bennett’s War. Logline: After surviving an IED explosion in combat overseas, a young soldier with the Army Motorcycle Unit is medically discharged with a broken back and leg. Against all odds he trains to make an impossible comeback as a motocross racer in order to support his family. The PG-13 movie, directed by Alex Ranarivelo, is only expected to make a horrible $470K over 3-days, $600K over 4 days. No RT score which means it wasn’t available for review.