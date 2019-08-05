Click to Skip Ad
Andy Serkis Wins ‘Venom 2’ Director Bake-Off

Sony Pictures has set Andy Serkis to direct Venom 2, Deadline has confirmed. The sequel to last year’s Marvel villain pic that grossed $856.1 million worldwide is slated to hit theaters October 2020. Studio met with the Mowgli and Breathe director, Bumblebee‘s Travis Knight. Ruben Fleischer directed the first installment for Sony but didn’t return. Kelly Marcel, one of the screenwriters on the first film, was hired to write the follow-up to showcase actor Tom Hardy and his shape-shifting CG alien symbiote.

