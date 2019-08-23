Andrew Koji Joins Henry Golding In Paramount’s ‘G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes’

Andrew Koji is set to play Storm Shadow in Paramount’s G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes, joining Henry Golding who will take on the title character. Snake Eyes is a special mercenary on the G.I. Joe armed forces, specifically a ninja commando. His body was burned, hence the reason why he’s clad in black. In the comic-book (a plotline that was adapted into the movies), it’s revealed that Snake eyes is the brother of Storm Shadow, his arch-rival who works for G.I. Joe’s main enemy, Cobra.

Robert Schwentke is directing the film from a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Hasbro are producing the pic, which hails from Paramount, Allspark Pictures, and Skydance.

Koji is known for TV shows like The Wrong Mans, Call the Midwife, and most recently the Cinemax action-drama, Warrior.