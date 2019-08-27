Andrew Cripps Joins Warner Bros Pictures As President Of International Theatrical Distribution

EXCLUSIVE: Highly respected industry veteran Andrew Cripps has been named President, International Theatrical Distribution, at Warner Bros Pictures. He previously was Fox’s International Theatrical Distribution president and among the senior brass who left in the wake of the Disney merger.

His Warner Bros appointment follows news that EVP International Distribution Tom Molter is exiting the studio.

Cripps is a platinum international theatrical distribution executive with a three-decade-plus track record that includes United International Pictures, Paramount, Imax and, most recently, Fox. He now will report to Ron Sanders, President, Worldwide Distribution, and President, Warner Bros Home Entertainment.

In the new role, Cripps will be responsible for overseeing all matters relating to the international theatrical distribution of the studio’s slate of motion pictures, which includes releases from Warner Bros Pictures and New Line Cinema. He’ll also work closely with Sanders on the development of theatrical growth opportunities and additional revenue streams for the division, as well as oversee the team that manages sales and distribution efforts across Warner’s network of affiliates and licensees in more than 125 territories worldwide.

“Andrew is the consummate distribution executive, with a wide breadth of experience on both the studio and exhibitor side,” Sanders aid. “With the continuing growth and importance of the international box office, having someone with Andrew’s insight and expertise leading our overseas efforts will benefit the entire Warner Bros Pictures Group. He’s a great addition to an already great team, and I can’t wait to work with him.”

Said Cripps: “I am delighted to be joining the very talented team at Warner Bros and look forward to contributing to the success of the studio’s amazingly diverse slate of motion pictures. As the international market continues to expand, this feels like a great time to be joining the team there, and I am excited to get started.”

Prior to Warner Bros, Cripps was President of International Theatrical Distribution for 20th Century Fox, where he oversaw all strategic and managerial international theatrical distribution activities for the studio. Before Fox, he served as President, Europe, Middle East and Africa for Imax, as well as EVP of the Imax Corporation. At the time, he was based in London and responsible for expanding the Imax theater network across the region as well as sourcing content to play across that network.

Prior to Imax, Cripps served five years as President, Paramount Pictures International, having joined the company after almost two decades at United International Pictures where he ultimately served as President and COO. His international exposure includes 19 years in Japan as part of his UIP tenure.

Cripps began his entertainment career as the representative for Japan and Korea for Thorn EMI Screen Entertainment, a British film company.