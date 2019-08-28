Amy Heckerling To Direct All Ten Episodes Of Quibi’s Musical Comedy ‘Royalties’

Clueless and Fast Times at Ridgemont High director Amy Heckerling in on board to direct all episodes of Quibi’s musical comedy series Royalties.

Heckerling has signed on to helm all ten episodes of the show, which starts filming this week in LA.

The series stars The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’s Darren Criss and You’re the Worst’s Kether Donohue and is produced by Fox’s Gail Berman-led SideCar.

Royalties is a satirical take on the oft-untold story of songwriters behind the world’s biggest hits. It follows the ascent of a ragtag songwriting duo – Sara (Donohue) and Pierce (Criss) – as they navigate the strange and hilarious challenges of creating a truly great song, week after week.

Each episode will feature real-life entertainment personalities portraying fictitious (and ridiculous) music stars, along with original songs penned by Criss.

Criss is co-writing and executive-producing the series with longtime collaborators Nick and Matt Lang, fellow co-founders of YouTube sensation Team Starkid. Berman, Hend Baghdady, Joe Earley and Ricky Rollins also executive produce.

Heckerling’s recent credits include YouTube sci-fi series Weird City and Amazon’s Red Oaks. She has also helmed episodes of The Office, Gossip Girl and Suburgatory.

She is represented by Paradigm, MGMT Entertainment, and John Diemer at Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen.