Amy Ephron’s ‘The Other Side of the Wall’ Book Getting Film Treatment

EXCLUSIVE: Internationally bestselling author Amy Ephron is turning her soon-to-be-released book, The Other Side of the Wall, into a live-action feature film. Ephron has teamed with Oscar-nominated Toy Story screenwriter Alec Sokolow to adapt the screenplay. Ephron and Sokolow will also produce the pic with Nice Media Studios’ Sam Sokolow, the two-time Emmy nominated executive producer of the National Geographic series, Genius.

The Other Side of the Wall, set to be released October 15 via Philomel Books, is the third book in Ephron’s The Other Side series following The Castle in the Mist and Carnival Magic. Set in London at Christmastime, the story follows the adventures of Tess and her younger brother Max, as they navigate magical hidden worlds around England.

“It feels like a present to me,” said Ephron, “to work with the multi-talented, insightful Alec Sokolow and the razor-sharp, distinguished Sam Sokolow on a live-action version of Tess and Max’s story. Both of their extraordinary gifts and instincts make it seem as if anything is possible.”

“I’m so grateful that Amy has invited me to play in the sandbox of her imagination. Amy paints these insanely real and emotional pictures with her words. I was immediately transported through a portal to this magical ‘other’ realm of adventure, suspense, and second chances,” said Sokolow. “As our world continues to challenge my sense of community, it’s such a gift to be transported to The Other Side, where the stakes are humongous, but there are no guns or violence. It’s just good old-fashioned storytelling with fantastical surprises and an empowering heroine. The Other Side series grabbed me and I hope it never lets go.”

“It’s a long-time dream of mine to work with Amy, one of the brightest, kindest minds writing today,” added Sokolow. “And working with my brother, Alec, is always a bucket-list experience. The Other Side series has the double bottom-line potential of being a blockbuster, as well as a positive force of energy in our world.”

Ephron, who is the sister of the celebrated auteur, Nora Ephron, has also written several books for adults including A Cup of Tea, which was an international bestseller, and One Sunday Morning, one of Booklist’s Best Fiction of the Year selections. She also served as an executive producer on Warner Bros.’ 1995 film, A Little Princess.

Ephron is repped by Fourth Wall Management and Myman, Greenspan. Literary rights for The Other Side of the Wall are repped by Trident Media.