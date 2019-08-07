Fox Entertainment Hires Former Sony Exec Amy Carney As Chief Operating Officer

Fox Entertainment has named former Sony exec Amy Carney as Chief Operating Officer.

Carney spent 15 years at Sony, most recently as president, advertiser sales & research, and stepped down in April 2018. Based in LA and reporting to Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier, she will be responsible for overseeing research, strategy and operations for the media company.

Carney joined Sony Pictures Television in 2003 to lead its advertiser sales team, adding strategy and global research to her responsibilities in 2012. At Sony, Carney was one of four president-level executives who reported to Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra before the appointment of chairman Mike Hopkins.

Prior to joining Sony, she was Vice President, Sales, for Univision Online and held roles at Ticketmaster and CBS affiliate WTVR-TV. She has also served as a board advisor at ad company Brightline Media, programmatic firm ITN Networks and No More Kids with Cancer, which is dedicated to finding safer treatments for children with cancer.

“I’m pleased to welcome Amy to Fox Entertainment. She’s a smart, sophisticated leader whose passion and professionalism I’ve admired for years,” said Collier. “No matter the role, department or platform, Amy has helped build businesses, broadly elevated thinking and process, and grown meaningful internal and external partnerships. Her arrival marks yet another important step in the building of this new company. We are immediately better for her presence.”