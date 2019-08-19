Aml Ameen Joins ‘Charming the Hearts of Men’; Matty Cardarople Cast In ‘American Cherry’; Kwame Patterson In ‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’

The Maze Runner‘s Aml Ameen has boarded Susan DeRose’s drama, Charming the Hearts of Men, with Kelsey Grammer, Anna Friel, and Sean Astin. It’s said to be a fictional account inspired by true events. The story is about a woman who struggles to find gainful employment at the time of the Civil Rights movement and her only skill is her “charm.” Richard T Lewis is producing the project which is currently filming in Georgia. Ameen, last seen in Idris Elba’s directorial debut film, Yardie, will play Walter, the Congressman’s (Grammer) chauffeur and confidant. He’s repped by UTA, Link Management, The Artist’s Partnership in the UK, and attorney Dave Feldman.

Matty Cardarople (Stranger Things, A Series of Unfortunate Events) has been cast in American Cherry, a romance thriller from writer/director Marcella Cytrynowicz. Sarah May Sommers stars in the film which follows a teenage girl who lives in a small town and has to navigate her own identity within her broken, dysfunctional family. Cardarople will play Clay Elliot, a young unattentive father who becomes aware of his son’s issues but doesn’t know how to handle him. Taryn Sims, Jeff Wald, Hanna Griffiths, David Ross, and Geoffrey Goodman are the producers. Cardarople is repped by CAA and Entertainment Lab.

The Wire and The Oath actor Kwame Patterson will appear in the Lionsgate comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar with Kristen Wiig, Annie Mum Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., and Wendi McLendon-Covey. Set to be released July 31, the plotline follows titular best friends Barb (Mumolo) and Star (Wiig), who leave their small midwestern town for the first time to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida, where they soon find themselves tangled up in adventure, love, and a villain’s evil plot to kill everyone in town. Josh Greenbaum is directing the film with producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Wiig, Mumolo and Jessica Elbaum.