‘America’s Got Talent’, ‘Bring The Funny’ Ratings Lead NBC; ‘The 100’, ‘Blood & Treasure’ Finales Steady

It was an eventful night for ratings Tuesday, when America’s Got Talent dominated with a 1.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 9.53 million viewers. The NBC competition series grew two tenths from last week and provided a strong lead-in for the network’s new comedy reality competition Bring the Funny (0.9, 4.50M), which also grew two tenths. NBC won the night easily in both metrics.

Meanwhile, a pair of series wrapped last night: the CW’s The 100 (0.2, 600,000) ended its sixth season on a steady note, matching last week, as did CBS’ Blood & Treasure (0.3, 2.73M) with its Season 1 finale. The 100 has been renewed for a seventh and final season, while Blood & Treasure was also renewed.

Things have simmered down in The Bachelor-verse as CBS’ Bachelor in Paradise (1.0, 3.57M) saw a three-tenths slip from its Monday night premiere. Meanwhile, Fox’s First Responders Live (0.4, 1.42M) ticked up a tenth.

Elsewhere, the ratings needle held steady for CBS’ Love Island at CBS (0.4, 2.04M) and the CW’s Pandora (0.1, 620K).

ABC came in second for the night, followed by Fox.