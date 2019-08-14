‘America’s Got Talent’ Dips But Still Tops ‘Bachelor In Paradise’; ‘Bring The Funny’ Slips

BRING THE FUNNY -- "The Clashes" Episode 106 -- Pictured: (l-r) Harry and Chris, Amanda Seales, Lewberger -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise (1.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 4.07 million viewers) continued to find summer love Tuesday, but NBC’s America’s Got Talent (1.4, 9.01M) still handily won the night overall in both metrics with its first live show despite slipping a tenth week to week.

NBC’s Bring the Funny (0.7, 3.71M) dipped two-tenths from its last original episode, though that didn’t stop the network from winning the night overall. BIP did grow a tenth with its two-hour show vs. AGT.

Over on the CW, the premiere of the investigative documentary series Mysteries Decoded (0.1, 480,000) debuted low, while sci-fi series Pandora (0.1, 610K) continued to stay afloat.

The rest of the evening served up summer reruns save for Fox’s First Responders Live (0.1, 610K), which held steady.