‘America’s Got Talent’ Continues To Top Tuesday, ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Rises

NBC’s reality competition America’s Got Talent scored top marks Tuesday night with a 1.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and a whopping 9.35 million viewers. It’s a two-tenths ratings uptick compared with last week, at the two-hour show gave the network an overall victory in primetime.

Meanwhile, fans of Bachelor in Paradise (1.1, 4.10M) are staying loyal and invested in the relationship drama among singles trying to find romance, as the ABC reality series ticked up a tenth from last week’s Tuesday episode, though it was off two tenths dip from Monday’s installment.

AGT served as a solid lead-in for Bring the Funny (0.7, 3.89M), even with last week.

The CW had a decent night with the sci-fi series Pandora (0.2, 680K) ticking up a tenth and its investigative docuseries Mysteries Decoded (0.1, 600K) on par with its premiere last week. Meanwhile, a new First Responders Live (1.1, 4.1M) on Fox slid.