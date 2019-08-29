‘American Princess’ Canceled After One Season At Lifetime

American Princess will not be returning for a second season, Deadline has confirmed. Lifetime has canceled the drama from Jenji Kohan, Jamie Denbo and Tara Herrmann, which was ordered straight-to-series last year.

Created, written and executive produced by Denbo, American Princess followed Amanda (Georgia Flood), an Upper East Side socialite who runs away from her own dream wedding when she realizes that the life she thought she wanted, wasn’t actually right after all. When she stumbles upon a Renaissance Faire, she experiences an unexpected awakening, leading her to leave everything she thought she cared about behind. While at the Faire, Amanda quickly develops new friendships, rivalries and romance that opens her eyes to new beginnings. Lucas Neff also starred.

The drama series was Lifetime’s last remaining scripted series, but the network denies it is getting out of the scripted business and has projects in development.

American Princess was created by Denbo and executive produced by Kohan and Herrmann. It was a co-production between A+E Studios and IM Global Television.

