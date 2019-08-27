‘American Ninja Warrior’ Rises Monday, ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Cools But Tops Demo

CBS took a step back Monday with a lineup of reruns, leaving it to the other networks to vie for primetime’s top ratings spot, which went to ABC’s Bachelor In Paradise. The tropical romantic reality series ticked down a smidge from last week, garnering a 1.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.55 million viewers. Still, that gave it the top Monday spot in the demo for a fourth week in a row and helped ABC win the night overall.

NBC, meanwhile, saw growth with American Ninja Warrior (0.9, 4.84M), which jumped up a tenth to a season high in viewership. It was the night’s most-watched program and gave NBC the overall win in that metric.

Bachelor In Paradise led into Grand Hotel (0.5, 2.59M), which fell a skosh in ratings, while American Ninja Warrior opened the door to Dateline (0.6, 3.44M), which like its lead-out also saw a boost.

Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance (0.4, 2.06M) had a slight misstep, slipping from the week prior. The CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.3, 1.23M) worked its magic and managed to see a boost. The remainder of the network’s lineup, Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.2, 820,000) and I Ship It (0.1, 400K), were even.