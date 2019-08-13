‘American Ninja Warrior’ Levels Up, ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Leads Monday

After its premiere last week, the tropical on-the-hunt-for-romance reality series Bachelor In Paradise topped Monday night despite dipping two-tenths with a 1.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.3 million viewers. NBC’s American Ninja Warrior came in strong last night with a 0.9 rating and 4.71 million viewers, ticking up one-tenth from last week.

Grand Hotel benefited from Bachelor in Paradise as its lead-in. The prime-time drama has been unsteady since its premiere but on Monday night it was even with last week’s episode (0.5, 2.46M).

NBC’s news program Dateline retained some of the American Ninja Warrior audience as it saw a one-tenth boost (0.7, 4.04M).

Over at Fox the music game show Beat Shazam held steady (0.6, 2.55M) while So You Think You Can Dance kept in step with last week’s numbers (0.5, 2.22M).

With Bachelor In Paradise winning Monday, ABC came out on top for the night with its rating and viewership averages (0.9, 3.69M). Not far behind was NBC (0.8, 4.49M) and Fox’s musical night of song and dance took the third spot (0.6, 2.39M).