Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are returning for the new season of American Idol but one name missing from this morning’s ABC announcement was Ryan Seacrest.

ABC’s President of Entertainment Karey Burke revealed that the host was still in talks to return to the show but that it had not yet closed his deal.

“I do not believe that he will be missing [from American Idol]. We’re in ongoing conversations about Ryan returning and I am hopeful,” she said.

The show will premiere in spring 2020 after ABC renewed musical talent competition in May for a third season on its network and the show’s 18th season overall.

The nationwide search for the next pop superstar has kicked off with open auditions in New York and will move on to 21 additional cities later this month. In addition to auditioning in person, contestants can submit videos online or via social media.

American Idol is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle’s Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.