Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are returning for the new season of American Idol, which will premiere in spring 2020.

ABC renewed the musical talent competition in May for a third season on its network and its 18th overall. However, at the time, it had not yet signed up the judges to return and was still in negotiations. Bobby Bones will also return as in-house mentor

The nationwide search for the next pop superstar has kicked off with open auditions in New York and will move on to 21 additional cities later this month. In addition to auditioning in person, contestants can also submit videos online or via social media.

“American Idol is the original music competition series,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “It was the first of its kind to take everyday singers and catapult them into superstardom, launching the careers of so many amazing artists. We couldn’t be more excited for Katy, Luke, Lionel and Bobby to continue in their roles as American Idol searches for the next great music star, with more live episodes and exciting, new creative elements coming this season.”

“We are delighted to have our judges Katy, Luke and Lionel as well as in-house mentor Bobby back on American Idol,” added executive producer and showrunner Trish Kinane. “They are all credible, hugely successful artists and will bring their expertise, passion and energy to the search for America’s next superstar. They have an undeniable chemistry together making for another fun and exciting season.”

“We are thrilled to have all our judges and Bobby returning for a third season of American Idol on ABC,” said Eli Holzman, CEO of Industrial Media, the parent company of 19 Entertainment. “Our partners at Fremantle and ABC are delivering our fans some of the best Idol seasons ever produced, and Katy, Luke and Lionel are inspiring and molding some of the greatest musical talent this show – or any other for that matter – has ever seen. We cannot wait to be introduced to the next crop of stars and we cannot wait to see who will be the next American Idol.”

American Idol is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle’s Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.