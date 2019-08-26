AMC’s Bob Lenihan Departing Theater Chain As President Of Programming

EXCLUSIVE: We are hearing that that AMC’s U.S. President of Programming is leaving the company after a decade’s run at the end of the year. We’re still waiting for AMC to weigh in, but it’s believed by distribution sources that Lenihan, a very respected vet in exhibition, was part of the recent Aug. 22 cuts. When reached, AMC was not available for comment.

Lenihan came to AMC April 2009 in what was a newly created position. He previously was the SVP at Village Roadshow Gold Class Cinemas, and held film buyer positions at Mann Theatres, Act III Theatres, Century Theatres and Sundance Cinemas. He was also the EVP of Loews Cineplex from 1998 to 2002, supervising film, marketing and real estate.

There is word that Lenihan’s No. 2, Ryan Wood, VP of Film Programming, may take the top programming spot.

On Thursday, AMC released a statement that n a statement that “difficult but necessary organizational changes” at its headquarters in Leawood, KS were afoot with 35 positions being cut, and 15 not filled. Even after the cuts, AMC counts more than 600 staffers in Leawood. The exhibitor, which is partly owned by private equity and China’s Wanda Group, employs several thousand workers around the world.

Deadline’s Dade Hayes reported that during a conference call with Wall Street analysts earlier this month, AMC chief Adam Aron said the company was launching a “formal profit improvement plan” with the goal of adding $50M-plus in operating income.