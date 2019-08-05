AMC Networks Ad Sales Chief Scott Collins Sets Exit After 11-Year Run

Scott Collins, who joined AMC Networks in 2008 and has been president of ad sales since 2017, will step down at the end of the month.

The company’s official announcement of the move said Collins is leaving to “pursue other opportunities.” It did not mention plans for his replacement.

Scott Collins

During Collins’ tenure, ad sales revenue has grown threefold across AMC and the company’s other networks, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and WE tv, the company said.

“Scott has played a critical role in driving ad sales over more than a decade at AMC Networks,” CEO Josh Sapan said. “The growth of our company and ability to entertain and delight fans with original programming across five networks has been made possible in large part by our expanding relationships with leading advertisers, and Scott has been at the center of those relationships and conversations for more than a decade. We wish him all the best as he pursues his next adventure.”

Collins called it a “privilege and honor to run an industry-leading ad sales organization across five vibrant and distinctive networks and brands.” He added, “As Don Draper said so eloquently, ‘Success comes from standing out, not fitting in.’ For more than a decade, AMC Networks has stood out in an expanding sea of original content, players and platforms, and I am proud to have been a part of it.”

During AMC Networks’ second-quarter earnings call last week, Sapan told Wall Street analysts that upfront ad sales had wrapped up with “strong year-over-year pricing increases driven by robust demand for our original content.” AMC led the portfolio, he said, with double-digit price increases.

Nevertheless, an 11% drop in the company’s U.S. advertising revenue during the quarter unsettled investors and signaled the challenges facing traditional media companies in a transforming landscape. Cable programmers like AMC, Discovery and A+E Networks as well as networks owned by Disney, Comcast and WarnerMedia have seen significant declines in linear viewing in recent years. Advertising revenue has nonetheless remained relatively stable, but the entire business is facing difficult strategic decisions.

Before joining AMC, Collins was VP of national ad sales for NBC Universal Cable Entertainment, where he oversaw ad sales activities for USA Network and the Sci-Fi Channel. Prior to NBCU, Collins was at A&E Television Networks, where he served as an account executive for A&E and The History Channel. His early career included roles as a senior account executive at Eyemark Group W and as a research analyst for Nielsen Media Research.