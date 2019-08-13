Amber Sheppo Named SVP Licensing at Endemol Shine North America, Tamaya Petteway To Lead Brand Partnerships

EXCLUSIVE: Endemol Shine North America is shaking up its executive ranks in licensing and brand partnerships. Veteran licensing executive Amber Sheppo has been named its new SVP Licensing. In her new role, Sheppo will be responsible for the development of creative licensing partnerships and live events, while overseeing product development around the company’s non-scripted and scripted series in North America. Sheppo will also work closely with Endemol Shine Group’s Brand Licensing team to develop licensing opportunities for the company’s top series globally.

Sheppo takes over the role previously held by Tamaya Petteway, who has served as the studio’s SVP of Brand and Licensing Partnerships since June 2015.

Petteway will now serve as Senior Vice President, Brand Partnerships, where she will be primarily focused on the studio’s expanding brand partnerships efforts for Endemol Shine North America series such as MasterChef and MasterChef Junior on Fox, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition on HGTV, The Biggest Loser on USA, Deal or No Deal on CNBC and Fox’s LEGO Masters.

“Amber brings a wealth of licensing experience from across the TV industry to our team here at Endemol Shine North America,” says Ben Samek, President & Chief Operating Officer, Endemol Shine North America. “In her new role, Amber will not only be leading all of our licensing development and partnerships here in North America, but she’ll also be working closely with the team at our parent company Endemol Shine Group looking to create global licensing partnerships across all of our top series.”

Prior to joining Endemol Shine North America, Sheppo served as Vice President, International Licensing at 20th Century Fox, where she built international consumer products programs across Fox’s top film and TV titles including The Simpsons, as well as classic’s such as Romeo & Juliet and The Devil Wears Prada.

Before joining 20th Century Fox, Sheppo spent two years at Sony Pictures as Executive Director, International Licensing, where she oversaw consumer products programs globally for such titles as Ghostbusters, the Hotel Transylvania franchise and Karate Kid.

Previously Sheppo served as Senior Director, International Consumer Products & Marketing for Saban Brands, spearheading the international licensing business for the company. Before joining Saban, Sheppo held various positions in marketing at Cookie Jar Entertainment and Nelvana Entertainment. She got her start working in programming and scheduling strategy at Kids’ WB! for popular hits such as Pokemon, Batman Beyond, Pinky & the Brain and Jackie Chan Adventures.

Jane Smith, Group Director, Brand Licensing & Gaming, Endemol Shine Group, said, “Bringing Amber into the team underlines our commitment to building a truly global brand licensing business across our great IP portfolio. We have a strong network of licensing teams across the world and by working ever more closely together can unlock further value and opportunities for our brands. Amber will be a key member of this team, bringing experience and insight of both the U.S. and international markets to our business.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the Endemol Shine family,” Sheppo said. “I am looking forward to extending the reach of the many beloved scripted and non-scripted programs in our portfolio through unique products and experiences, as well as working with our talented teams around the world to build a truly global licensing division.”

Petteway, who has served as Endemol Shine North America’s Senior Vice President of Brand and Licensing Partnerships for the last four years, has developed numerous successful partnerships across both disciplines for the studio.

On the licensing front, Petteway helped make MasterChef and MasterChef Junior two of the most successful brands in the industry—launching such initiatives as the upcoming MasterChef Junior Live Tour with TCG Entertainment and Camp MasterChef with Campus Cerdanya.

Petteway has also created numerous brand partnerships across the studio’s top series, including integrating clients into MasterChef and MasterChef Junior (Fox), MasterChef Latino (Telemundo), MasterChef Mexico (Azteca), Deal or No Deal (CNBC), Page Six TV (Syndication), Family Food Fight (ABC), as well as upcoming series The Biggest Loser (USA) and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (HGTV).

Prior to joining Endemol Shine North America, Petteway served as Vice President, Partnership Marketing and Development at Universal Music Group. Before that, Petteway spent eight years at CORE Media’s 19 Entertainment, including her last role as Vice President, Brand Partnerships.

Samek added, “We have had a lot of success developing meaningful partnerships with major brands across many of our shows and we’re thrilled that Tamaya will continue leading our expanded efforts in this space going forward.”

Petteway added, “I am incredibly proud of the outstanding breadth of licensing programs our team has developed and successfully launched under my leadership, and now with Amber’s expertise and skill set at the helm, I look forward to seeing that success continue. And, with many new and returning series like ‘Extreme Makeover’ and ‘The Biggest Loser’ generating significant buzz and attracting attention from top consumer brands, I’m excited to focus my efforts on growing our brand partnerships team, developing compelling brand programs and generating additional revenues for the company.”