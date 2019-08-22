Amazon is set to develop a series from a fledgling British writer after setting the five finalists of its WriterSlam contest.

The SVOD service has selected five new writers as part of the scheme, run in association with the TriForce Creative Network.

Georgia Brown, is Director of European Originals, Amazon Studios, revealed the names and projects at the Edinburgh International TV Festival. It comes after the digital platform called out for original ideas and received over 1,000 scripts.

The final script will be decided on September 6 and the winner will work closely with Lydia Hampson, Head of Scripted UK for Amazon Studios to develop the show.

Brown said, “We were blown away by the standard of scripts we received and it was incredibly tough to narrow it down to just 5 writers. We’re very excited to see the extracts performed on 6th September and can’t wait to work with one of these amazing writers.”

The selected writers and their projects are:

Celia Morgan – Sandra’s Girls

A family of women, who have no idea how to talk to each other, embark on a journey of family intervention therapy in order to uncover the cause of the youngest sister’s psychosis.

Grace Link – Crack of Dawn

When Dawn discovers her husband Tim’s gay lover her 22-year-long marriage and stable home-life crashes down around her…in the middle of a hot flush.

Omari McCarthy – Once Upon A Time in Handsworth

A Greek tragedy for the working class where misguided youths play the roles of indifferent gods. Set in the rough inner city of Handsworth, Birmingham, the series follows two teens caught between the dreams of childhood and the hard reality of adulthood.

Mikey Jackson – Seven Magpies

One woman. Two traumatic past events. A secret never to be told.

Rashida Seriki – The Four

Four young women form a mystical sisterhood as they hone their ancestral powers of witchcraft and use it to enforce their own idea of justice and slay social wrongs.