Amazon Studios Inks First-Look Deal With Lauren Oliver’s Glasstown Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios is expanding its relationship with Lauren Oliver and her Glasstown Entertainment, closing a new first-look deal with the New York Times bestselling author who penned Panic, the book on which Amazon’s first YA drama series is based. Under the pact, Glasstown Entertainment, co-founded by Oliver, author Lexa Hillyer and producer Lynley Bird, will work with Amazon Studios to develop television series that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

“We’re excited to extend our relationship with Lauren Oliver and Glasstown,” said Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “Lauren is a wonderful, prolific writer who knows her young adult audience. As we begin production together on Panic, we’re looking forward to seeing more character-driven stories and fresh, captivating new voices from Glasstown for our Amazon Prime Video customers.”

Panic is executive produced by Oliver, in her first television credit, for Glasstown Entertainment along with Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Adam Schroeder. Bird of Glasstown Entertainment and Alyssa Altman of Roth Kirschenbaum Films will co-executive produce.

Said Oliver, Hillyer and Bird for Glasstown: “We are so thrilled to continue collaborating with Amazon Studios to create innovative stories for young people–across publishing, television, short form, and beyond. Amazon has already been an unbelievably supportive partner to this vision, and we are excited to work with them to develop, produce, and adapt stories that matter, in multiple formats.”

Glasstown Entertainment is represented by UTA, Stephen Barbara of Inkwell Management and Jamie Feldman of Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark.