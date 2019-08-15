Click to Skip Ad
Amazon Prime Video Experiencing Worldwide Outages.

Amazon

Amazon Prime Video appears to be suffering from at least a partial outage worldwide, with complaints piling up on Twitter about the lack of service.

The tracking service Down Detector notes that outage reports have suddenly spiked.

Some users report the trouble lines are saturated, and that customer service has said it may be several hours before the issue is fixed. No cause for the outage has been revealed. Amazon has acknowledged the problem on its website, writing  “We are currently experiencing technical difficulties. Please return later for more information about Prime.”

