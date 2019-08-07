Amazon Studios Strikes Overall Deal With ‘The Witcher’ & ‘Jessica Jones’ Writer Jenny Klein

Amazon Studios has struck an overall deal with The Witcher and Jessica Jones writer and producer Jenny Klein. It is the latest overall deal in recent weeks for the SVOD service following overall deals with Lena Waithe and Goliath showrunner Larry Trilling.

Klein is set to serve as a co-exec producer on Amazon’s original rock n roll drama Daisy Jones and The Six from Hello Sunshine.

She started out on Supernatural before moving on to Jessica Jones and Cloak and Dagger as well as Netflix’s The Witcher. She will work with the company to develop original series for its digital platform.

Klein also holds the television development option of critically-acclaimed comic Long Lost by Matthew Erman & Lisa Sterle.

“As a creator, Amazon Studios is an exceptionally exciting place to be generating innovative television, and I couldn’t be more ecstatic to launch this creative partnership,” said Klein. “I’m grateful to the whole Amazon family for welcoming me into their wonderfully inspiring home.”

“Jenny Klein has proven herself to be a rich storyteller who is able to bring together compelling characters and detailed worlds that have resonated with audiences,” added Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “Amazon Studios is a perfect home for her passion and vision, and we are excited to have her creative talents on Daisy Jones & the Six.”

The agreement was brokered by UTA; Klein is represented by Hansen Jacobson.