‘Altered Carbon’: ‘Power’ Star Lela Loren Joins Season 2 Of Netflix’s Sci-Fi Drama

Power star Lela Loren has joined the second season of Netflix sci-fi drama Altered Carbon.

Loren, who played Angela Valdes on the Starz series, will play Danica Harlan, the charming and ambitious governor of planet Harlan’s World. Her character has the support of the people, but keeps an uneasy grip on the political players who surround her.

She joins new cast additions including Simone Missick, who plays Trepp, Dina Shihabi, as Dig 301, Torben Liebrecht as Colonel Carrera and James Saito, as Tanaseda Hideki, in the second season of the drama as well Anthony Mackie, who plays the lead, Takeshi Kovacs. Renée Elise Goldsberry and Chris Conner will also reprise their roles as Quellcrist Falconer and Poe, respectively, as revealed by Deadline earlier this year, ending speculation whether any Season 1 cast members would return for Season 2.

Based on the classic science fiction novels by Richard K. Morgan, Altered Carbon, from Skydance Television, takes place over 300 years in the future, where society has been transformed by new technology, consciousness can be digitized, human bodies are interchangeable and death is no longer permanent.

Alison Schapker is showrunner and exec produces alongside Laeta Kalogridis, James Middleton, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross for Skydance.

The eight-part drama, which was filmed in Vancouver, will launch in 2020. Loren is represented by The Gersh Agency and Inspire Entertainment.