‘All Rise’: Reggie Lee & Nadia Gray To Recur On CBS Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Grimm alum Reggie Lee and Nadia Gray (Bright) are set for recurring roles on CBS’ new legal drama series All Rise, from writer Greg Spottiswood, Warner Bros. TV and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Spottiswood, All Rise is a drama that follows the dedicated, chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of judges, prosecutors, and public defenders as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system.

Lee plays Thomas Choi, the new Head Deputy District Attorney in the downtown courthouse and DDA Mark Callan’s (Bethel) new boss. Choi’s a company man who believes in pushing the crap through the system as promptly as possible in order to prioritize major crimes. But he’s not such a rigid rule follower that he won’t bend them a little from time to time.

Gray portrays Ria, a one-named model and aspiring brand ambassador, who has a sharp mind and a quick tongue. She’s smart, but not heady, and is commitment-phobe DDA Mark Callan’s (Bethel) girlfriend.

Spottiswood executive produces with Len Goldstein and Mike Robin, who also directs. In addition to Bethel, Simone Missick, Jessica Camacho, Marg Helgenberger, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez and Ruthie Ann Miles star.

Warner Bros. TV produces in association with CBS TV Studios.

Lee is best known for his role Sergeant Wu in NBC’s Grimm. His other TV credits include major recurring arcs on Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine and ABC’s Fresh Off The Boat. He most recently booked a series regular role in CBS pilot Under the Bridge. On the big screen, Lee will soon be seen starring opposite Lindsey Morgan in Randall Batinkoff’s Inside Game. Lee is repped by Greene & Associates, LINK Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Gray is best known for role in the Netflix film Bright. She is repped by Buchwald and Untitled Entertainment.

All Rise will premiere Monday, September 23 at 9/8c on CBS.