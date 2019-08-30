‘All Rise’ Lindsey Gort To Recur In CBS’ Legal Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: The Carrie Diaries alumna Lindsey Gort is set for a recurring role on CBS’ new legal drama series All Rise, from writer Greg Spottiswood, Warner Bros. TV and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Spottiswood, All Rise is a drama that follows the dedicated, chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of judges, prosecutors, and public defenders as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system.

Gort will play Amy Quinn, a private defense lawyer with a slick, modern office and a high-profile client list. She used to be idealistic – in law school she talked about justice and dreamt of making a difference. Now she talks about LA real estate and Burgundy futures. Lately, Amy finds herself drawn to the DA's office, and to one DA in particular: Mark Callan (Wilson Bethel).

Gort played Samantha Jones in The Carrie Diaries and recurred on Lucifer as Candy Morningstar. She’ll be seen next year as the female lead of the upcoming Pop series Best Intentions. Gort is repped by Pakula/King and Principal Entertainment LA.