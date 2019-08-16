Alexis Martin Woodall Named President Of Ryan Murphy Productions

Ryan Murphy has named longtime associate Alexis Martin Woodall as president of his Netflix-based company, Ryan Murphy Productions, effective immediately. She will manage Murphy’s production company while remaining hands-on executive producer on all of RMP’s TV series as well as a producer on all the company’s films.

Murphy had not had a president-level executive at his company since Dante Di Loreto exited as president of Ryan Murphy Television in early 2015. With Ryan Murphy Productions, already among the most prolific production companies in town, undergoing further expansion under Murphy’s blockbuster overall deal at Netflix in both TV and features, running RMP had been a sought-after job, with a number of top TV executives rumored for it. Instead, Murphy reached internally to promote Woodall, who knows RMP inside and out, having spent her entire career working for Murphy and his company starting from the lowest level to now reaching the top.

Woodall started her career in 2003 as a production assistant on Murphy’s FX hit Nip/Tuck. She rose through the ranks and was made a producer of Nip/Tuck in its final season. She also served as producer on such Murphy shows as Glee, American Horror Story and People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story as well as film The Normal Heart. In 2015, Woodall was promoted to executive producer and has served in that capacity on Pose, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Scream Queens, American Horror Story, Feud, 9-1-1 and the upcoming spinoff series 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Woodall shared in the limited series/TV movie Emmy wins for People vs. O.J., Versace and The Normal Heart.

“Alexis is brazen, sharp and incisive — qualities that have been instrumental in helping shape my productions, from Nip/Tuck and Glee to American Crime Story to Pose,” Murphy said. “Alexis and I have worked together for nearly two decades, and I’ve watched her navigate numerous roles in my company, managing every project, every heartbeat of storytelling with style and aplomb. She is a true creative force, one of the secret ingredients tantamount to my works. We have many more stories to tell, and I am grateful to have Alexis at the helm of my company.”

Woodall also currently serves as executive producer on RMP’s upcoming Netflix series The Politician, Ratched and Hollywood as well the newly announced Impeachment: American Crime Story for FX. Woodall is also a producer on Murphy’s first two movies for Netflix, The Boys In the Band and The Prom, both adaptations of Tony-winning Broadway plays, the latter of which Murphy will direct.

“It is an honor to lead this company alongside my mentor and friend,” Woodall said. “Ryan’s incomparable talent and uncompromising vision has built an empire that I’m fortunate to have been a part of for more than 16 years. During our collaboration, we have shaped nearly 500 hours of television together, which has enabled me to work alongside the best in the business. I am proud to continue producing stories that matter, and I am grateful to have Ryan’s trust to take Ryan Murphy Television into a new era at Netflix.”

Woodall was repped in her deal by CAA and attorney Steve Younger.