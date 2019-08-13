Alamo Drafthouse To Screen HBO Comedy ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ For One-Night Only Event

EXCLUSIVE: The Alamo Drafthouse and HBO are here to bless your Tuesday night with a one-night-only screening of HBO’s forthcoming comedy The Righteous Gemstones created by Danny McBride. On August 13 (that’s today) 22 Alamo Drafthouse locations will screen the premiere episode of the series ahead of its August 18 debut.

“We’re so excited to partner with HBO on this unique opportunity to screen The Righteous Gemstones at our theaters ahead of the broadcast premiere,” says Henri Mazza, Vice President of Content, Sponsorship & Events. “This is our third time working with HBO for one of their 2019 shows following the sold-out 17-city theatrical screenings of True Detective: Season 3 and the premiere of My Dad Wrote a Porno in May. We hope to continue this tradition for their incredible slate of original programming.”

The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work. McBride stars as Jesse Gemstone, the eldest of three grown Gemstone offspring, who looks to lead in his father’s footsteps, but finds his past sins jeopardizing the family ministry. John Goodman stars as family patriarch, Eli Gemstone while Adam Devine and Edi Patterson play Jesse’s siblings Kelvin and Judy Gemstone.

Below are the Alamo Drafthouse locations participating in The Righteous Gemstones event screening.

Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn (Brooklyn, NY)

Alamo Drafthouse Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

Alamo Drafthouse New Mission (San Francisco, CA)

Alamo Drafthouse Mueller (Austin, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Lakeline (Austin, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Slaughter Lane (Austin, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes (San Antonio, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (Raleigh, NC)

Alamo Drafthouse Littleton (Littleton, CO)

Alamo Drafthouse Westminster (Westminster, CO)

Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra (Katy, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo (El Paso, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Laredo (Laredo, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands (Dallas, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Woodbury (Woodbury, MN)

Alamo Drafthouse One Loudoun (Ashburn, VA)

Alamo Drafthouse Woodbridge (Woodbridge, VA)

Alamo Drafthouse La Vista (La Vista, NE)

Alamo Drafthouse Tempe (Tempe, AZ)

Alamo Drafthouse Springfield (Springfield, MO)