‘After We Collided’ Rounds Out Cast With Charlie Weber, Louise Lombard, Candice King & More

EXCLUSIVE: After We Collided, the upcoming sequel to Voltage Pictures’ indie YA hit After, has locked down its final cast as it begins production with Charlie Weber, Louise Lombard, Candice King, Karimah Westbrook and Rob Estes joining.

Charlie Weber Courtesy

After, which was released in April making close to $70M WW, is based on the bestselling Anna Todd book series. Todd co-wrote the screenplay for the sequel with Mario Celaya and is producing as well. The pic recently won Best Choice Drama, Choice Drama Movie Actor and Choice Drama Movie Actress at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards. Cruel Intentions’ Roger Kumble is directing After We Collided which stars returning leads Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and new castmember Dylan Sprouse.

Shane Paul McGhie, Samuel Larsen, Khadijha Red Thunder and Dylan Arnold will also reprise their roles in the sequel that follows Hardin and Tessa as they struggle to come back together, facing obstacles that will test their relationship more than ever.

Jennifer Gibgot, CalMaple’s Mark Canton and Courtney Solomon are also producing.

Louise Lombard Courtesy

After opened to No. 1 in 17 countries with close to $10M in France, $9.3M in Germany and $7.1M in Italy. Other notable territories include Russia, which took of $3.2M, Benelux which took over $3.5M and Scandinavia which took over $3M.

Weber starred as ‘Frank’ on ABC/Shondaland’s How to Get Away With Murder opposite Viola Davis for the past five years. The sixth and final season of the hit drama will begin on ABC in September. He is repped by UTA, BMK-ENT, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Lombard is known for her roles on CBS’ CSI and as the female lead in the Disney feature film Hidalgo opposite Viggo Mortensen. Other credits include SyFy’s cult hit SGU: Stargate Universe, Fox’s Lethal Weapon and ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder. She is repped by Paradigm and Affirmative Entertainment.

Candice King Rob Latour/Shutterstock

King is best known for her regular role as Caroline Forbes on The CW supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries and her recurring role as the same character on the spin-off series The Originals. She is repped by The Kohner Agency.

Karimah Westbrook Kerner Management Associates

Westbrook is known for her roles in Save the Last Dance opposite Julia Stiles, Suburbicon opposite Matt Damon and The Rum Diary opposite Johnny Depp and Aaron Eckhart. She can currently be seen in CW’s All American. Westbrook is repped by AEFH

Rob Estes Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Estes plays Harry Wilson on the teen drama series 90210, Sgt. Chris Lorenzo on the crime drama series Silk Stalkings, and Kyle McBride on the primetime soap opera Melrose Place. Estes is represented by Global Artists Agency.