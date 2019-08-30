A&E Eyes Medical Moves & Preps Ob-Doc Series From ‘Amazing Interiors’ Producer Barcroft Studios

EXCLUSIVE: A&E is eyeing a move into the medical genre and has put its first project into production – an observational documentary series from British producer Barcroft Studios.

Barcroft, the company behind Netflix’s Amazing Interiors, is making a series that explores some of the rarest and most complicated medical conditions on the planet and follows people having life-changing surgery. It originally had the working title of Operation Miracle, but Deadline understands that this is not set to be the on-air title for the multi-part series.

The broadcaster has had recent success with its police series Live PD and a commissioned a number of spin-offs, including forthcoming competition format America’s Top Dog, as well as titles such as Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath and prison format 60 Days In. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for A&E Network, told Deadline that the broadcaster was now exploring a few new series in the medical space. “We are always looking for fresh new content to enrich our evolving portfolio and strive to be a home for brave storytellers,” she added.

It marks the first U.S. A&E commission for Barcroft Studios, which is backed by British broadcaster Channel 4 and is run by Sam Barcroft. The company is behind series including Most Incredible Homes for Facebook Watch and The Man With Another Man’s Arms, a doc about U.S. Marine Sergeant John Peck who lost both his arms and legs whilst serving in Afghanistan for Viacom’s Channel 5.

A&E has long worked with British producers on a variety of shows. It has commissioned UK indie Brinkworth Films to produce eight-part series legal crime format The Accused and recently piloted a gameshow format from ITV-owned producer 12 Yard that did not end up going forward.

Shelly Tatro, SVP, development and programming, A&E, speaking at the Edinburgh International TV Festival, said, “You often find that the British broadcasters have the better access.”