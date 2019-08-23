‘Imposters’ Alum Adam Korson To Star In Indie Creature Feature ‘The Stairs’

EXCLUSIVE: Things are about to get creepy and terrifying for Adam Korson. The alum from Bravo’s Imposters is set to lead the indie creature feature The Stairs from director Peter “Drago” Tiemann. The movie is currently shooting in Seattle.

Co-written by Tiemann & Jason Lowe, the film starts in 1997 when 11-year-old Jesse and Grandpa Gene go on a hunting trip deep in the woods. While tracking a deer, Jesse and Gene are separated. As the shadows of the forest grow deeper, Gene finds the deer and Jesse finds something only a little boy’s nightmares are made of. Fast forward 20 years later and a group of hikers, led by brothers Nick (Korson) and Josh, set off into the very same woods. Unfortunately for them, nothing goes as planned and they all come face-to-face with the very same creature Jesse discovered all those years ago. This is a story of fear and death and heroism in the unlikeliest of circumstances.

The Stairs is produced by Wandering Dragon Productions, Inc. with executive producers Andrew Nevils, Karl Lindor, Scott Riefler, John Kritsonas, Wesley Barker and producers Amanda Jones and Tiemann.

Korson is best known for his role in The CW’s Seed. He recently appeared in TV Land’s Teachers as well as an episode of Jordan Peele’s revival of The Twilight Zone on CBS All Access.

Korson is repped by The Rosenzweig Group, Buchwald and attorney Don Steele.