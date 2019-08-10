Activist David Clennon Declines Audition For Netflix Series With Israeli Producers, Cites Solidarity With Palestinian People

Emmy-winning actor David Clennon said in an op-ed today that he declined an audition for a new Netflix series because he didn’t want to work with two Israeli producers previously involved in a television show that casts Hamas in a negative light.

In an op-ed for TruthOut.org, Clennon said creative executive producers Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz were involved in the Israel television series Fauda, which depicts a Hamas terrorist being hunted by a Rambo-like soldier from the Israeli Defense Forces. When Clennon was approached to audition for the Netflix series with the working title Sycamore, he began doing some investigating.

When he discovered the involvement of Issacharoff and Raz, he decided not to audition for the Netflix role of Martin Wexler, an American politician. The show plans to start filming in September in New York and Tel Aviv and is described as a political espionage thriller.

Related Story 'Criminal': Netflix Sets Premiere Date For Nicholas Pinnock & Hayley Atwell Police Interrogation Drama

Clennon has a contentious history in Hollywood as an outspoken political activist. Most recently, he lobbed against an Emmy Award for Ken Burns Vietnam series, which he claimed “peddles Pentagon propaganda.” His past includes turning down roles in Just Cause and 24 because they clashed with his political beliefs.

His resume includes such films as Bound for Glory, Coming Home, and Being There. He is most known for his role as Miles Dentrell on the TV show Thirtysomething. His Emmy Award was for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in Dream On in 1990.

Clennon characterized Fauda in his op-ed as “offensive” for its portrayal of the Palestinians. And even if the Netflix show chose a different path, Israeli production companies “stand to benefit enormously from their alliances with their American partners and Netflix,” said Clennon.