‘Access Hollywood’ Franchise Expands With New Series ‘All Access’ For Fall Premiere On Select NBC-Owned Stations

Emmy-nominated entertainment news program Access Hollywood is extending its brand, adding new half-hour series All Access to its roster.

Hosted by Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover, Scott Evans and correspondent Sibley Scoles, All Access will premiere at 7:30 pm, Monday, September 9 on on six NBC-owned stations: New York (WNBC), Los Angeles (KNBC), Philadelphia (WCAU), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV), Miami (WTVJ) and Hartford (WVIT).



Access Hollywood, which also launches its 24th season September 9, will move to 7 p.m. in these markets. The show will be broadcasting live to the East Coast.

All Access will take an in-depth look into the national headlines to uncover the real-life drama occurring in everyday places and exploring compelling true crime and uplifting human interest stories.

“With the rapidly evolving entertainment news cycle, we strive to bring our viewers the most up-to-date headlines and going live will achieve that,” said Maureen FitzPatrick, senior executive producer of Access Hollywood, All Access and Access Daily. “We will be able to advance the stories in real time as news breaks.”

Access Daily (fka Access Live) also kicks off its tenth season this fall. The show will continue to cover all things pop culture, along with in-studio celebrity interviews and lifestyle segments.

All three shows will begin incorporating new creative elements across the overall Access brand, including new logos, graphics and theme music.

The shows tape from the Terrace Studios, adjacent to the Universal Studios lot, in Universal City, Calif., and are distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution.