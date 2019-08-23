ABC Nabs Missing Person Drama ‘Found’ From Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Berlanti Productions As Put Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll has teamed with fellow All American executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for one-hour drama Found, which has landed at ABC with a put pilot commitment. The project hails from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV, where Berlanti and Carroll are under overall deals.

Written and executive produced by Carroll, Found is described as Scandal meets Without A Trace. It centers around the premise that in any given year, over 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S., and over half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. In Found, a Public Relations Specialist, who was once herself one of those forgotten ones, and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.

Berlanti and Schechter executive produce for Berlanti Productions.

Carroll is executive producer/showrunner on the Berlanti Prods./WBTV-produced All American, which earned a second season renewal by the CW. Last season, Carroll wrote and executive produced another drama project with WBTV and Berlanti Prods., as well as Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions, which landed a put pilot commitment at ABC.

Carroll previously served as co-executive producer on Fox’s Rosewood and The Resident and developed several pilots for Fox and NBC. She also worked as a writer-producer on Bones and staff writer on The Finder.