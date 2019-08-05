From the controversies around Afton Williamson quitting The Rookie to Constance Wu’s tweet tirade about the renewal of Fresh Off The Boat, ABC President Karey Burke was presented with a lot of questions and was unable to give definite answers to please the TCA members during summer press tour. Another question that was brought up was the status of ABC’s productions in Georgia considering Bob Iger’s response to the state’s abortion law called the Heartbeat Bill.

In May, Walt Disney Company CEO Iger remarked it would be “very difficult” for the company to do business in Georgia if a new abortion law takes effect. When asked, Burke said “It’s an open issue right now.”

She added, “This law is being challenged right now in the courts. We will just wait to see what’s decided and make a decision.

Disney was one of the many companies that have talked about the possibility of not doing business in Georgia. Netflix has expressed as have many stars. Disney has filmed Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame in the state.

Georgia offers a tax credit that has made it a popular destination for film and TV productions. That production has created more than 92,000 jobs in Georgia, according to the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA), and some 455 productions were shot in Georgia in 2018, according to the state.