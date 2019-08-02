UPDATED: Rapper A$AP Rocky has been released from jail pending the August 14 trial on assault charges. President Donald Trump, who had raised eyebrows with his vigorous lobbying efforts on the recording artist’s behalf, triumphantly tweeted, ““It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!”

Prosecutors are recommending a six-month jail sentence for A$AP Rocky for his role in a street brawl in Stockholm last month.

PREVIOUSLY: He’s the leader of the free world, a billionaire, and offered his personal guarantee in a phone call with the Swedish prime minister. But evidently that isn’t enough from Donald Trump for Swedish officials to allow bail for rapper A$AP Rocky, who stands accused of assault charges in that country.

After a Saturday phone call, Trump optimistically tweeted about a great conversation he had with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven concerning the case, saying he had “personally vouched” for the rapper.

“Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Löfven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly. Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative,” Trump tweeted.

In a second tweet, POTUS said the two sides had agreed to hold additional talks.

“Our teams will be talking further, and we agreed to speak again in the next 48 hours!”

But now there are fears that Swedish prosecutors may go harder on Rocky in an effort to show they can’t be influenced by the US government.

The Grammy-nominated Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, has been jailed since July 2 after he and his entourage were accused of being involved in a street brawl in Stockholm on June 30. He was in the country to perform at a music festival.

Löfven will talk again with Trump this week, but has stressed that Rocky would not receive special treatment.

The president said he made the call because of requests from his wife and Kanye West, among others.

A$AP Rocky was taken by the police after voluntarily appearing at a police station for questioning in the incident, which was captured on video and widely shared. Rocky had claimed his group was attacked by “drug addicts.” He has not been formally charged yet. Police have until July 25 to bring charges.