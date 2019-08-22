Aaliyah Williams To Adapt ‘The Wide Circumference Of Love’ For TV Under Just A Rebel Production Banner

Aaliyah Williams’ production company Just a Rebel has set its inaugural project. They will adapt Marita Golden’s 2017 critically acclaimed novel The Wide Circumference of Love: A Novel into a television series.

The Wide Circumference of Love follows Diane Tate, a respected family court judge in Washington, D.C., who is forced to renegotiate life when her husband is diagnosed with early-onset dementia and, along with her adult children, must re-examine her connection to the man he is and ultimately her connection with herself.

Williams launched Just a Rebel in February and The Wide Circumference of Love is the first project of the company’s development slate that centers and celebrates Black women. Golden’s book was named an NPR Best Book and was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work in 2018.

“At the heart of this novel is an incredible love story between two unforgettable characters without whom each other’s identity is impossible to fully realize, said Williams. “Yet, in the face of this crisis, Diane has a second chance at defining who she is. I look forward to transforming Marita’s exquisite novel into a premium series that celebrates the triumph of black womanhood and the everlasting grace that is possible in our families. This series has the capacity to reimagine a coming of age journey which compels it to be a quintessential Just A Rebel project.”

“My novel The Wide Circumference of Love is a story about the tenacity of love, loyalty and devotion, and the inevitability and power of change amidst the tumultuous storm that is Alzheimer’s disease,” added Golden. “I am gratified that this story of an African American family living, loving and growing through the challenges of this disease will reach a wider audience.”

Williams recently completed production on Gentefied. She serves as executive producer of the Netflix half-hour dramedy alongside Charles D. King, Kim Roth, Monica Macer, America Ferrera, and Teri Weinberg. She is repped by Gersh and Miloknay Weiner. Golden is represented by the Carol Mann Agency.