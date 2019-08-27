‘A Moody’s Christmas’: Chelsea Frei To Star In Fox’s Holiday Event Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea Frei (Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter), is set as a lead opposite Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins in A Moody Christmas, Fox’s half-hour holiday event series adaptation of the Australian series. Slated to air in December, the single-camera comedy series hails from CBS TV Studios, which will co-produce with Fox Entertainment.

Written by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill, the six-episode A Moody Christmas centers on the Moodys, including Sean Sr. (Leary), his wife Ann (Perkins), their three grown children and an assorted mix of extended family members who gather for the holidays, with each packing his/her own eccentricities and complications.

Frei will play Bridget, the middle child, the over-achiever, dry-witted and perceptive, even cynical. An attorney, married, Bridget prides herself on being the most put-together one of the kids, but at present is harboring a secret that could doom her seemingly-perfect marriage.

Fox is envisioning this as an ongoing event series franchise with multiple installments featuring the same core cast at important events throughout the Moodys’ lifecycle that could include a family wedding, a family vacation, a funeral and a graduation.

Fisher, Greenberg and Quill executive produce A Moody Christmas with Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum of The Tannenbaum Co. as well as Trent O’Donnell and Phil Lloyd, creators of the original series, and Jason Burrows — all three from Jungleboys FTV Pty Limited, the production company behind the Australian series.

Frei recently starred in the title role of Victoria Gotti in Lifetime’s original movie Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter, based on Gotti’s memoir of the same name. She will next be heard in MGM’s animated reimagining of The Addams Family this fall. She is repped by Paradigm and Artists First Management.