‘A Discovery Of Witches’: ‘Victoria’ Star Tom Hughes Joins Cast Of Supernatural Drama For Season Two

Victoria star Tom Hughes is joining the cast of Sky and AMC Networks drama A Discovery of Witches.

Hughes will star as Kit Marlowe, an English playwright, poet and translator of the Elizabethan era, for the show’s second season. Hughes, who also starred in BBC Cold War drama The Game, is the first name revealed to join the cast after the British pay-broadcaster made a bumper two season order for the supernatural series.

Downton Abbey and The Good Wife star Matthew Goode stars as vampire Matthew Clairmont in the Bad Wolf-produced show, while Hacksaw Ridge‘s Teresa Palmer plays heroine Diana Bishop in the series.

A Discovery Of Witches is the first installment of Harkness’ All Souls Trilogy, which has sold more than 3.5M copies worldwide. Originally published in 2011, Discovery is the story of Diana, a young scholar at Oxford who is a descendant of the Salem witches. When she accidentally unlocks an enchanted manuscript, she is compelled to embrace the magic in her blood and enters a forbidden romance with charming 1,500-year-old vampire Matthew. The second All Souls novel, Shadow Of Night, was published in 2012 by The Book Of Life in 2014. Kate Brooke (Mr Selfridge) penned the first season adaptation and was showrunner.

In the second season, Goode and Palmer return, this time hiding in time in the treacherous world of Elizabethan London, where they must find a powerful witch teacher to help Diana control her magic and search for the elusive Book of Life.

Season two will also see the return of Owen Teale (Game of Thrones), Alex Kingston (Doctor Who), Lindsay Duncan (The Honourable Woman), Valarie Pettiford (Half & Half), Edward Bluemel (The Commuter), Aiysha Hart (Line of Duty), Trevor Eve (Waking the Dead), Malin Buska (The Girl King) and Gregg Chillin (Being Human).

Season two will be written by Sarah Dollard (Doctor Who, Being Human) and Susie Conklin (The Musketeers, Cranford), who will also serve as an Executive Producer alongside co-founders of Bad Wolf, Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner, and Lachlan MacKinnon along with Deborah Harkness.

Hughes said, “I’m looking forward to stepping into Deborah’s fantastical world to play such a fascinating man as Kit Marlowe. With a rich history to draw from, Kit’s darkness and mercurial nature will be a delight to delve in to.”