Campbell Scott To Get Scrooged For Broadway’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ This Holiday Season

Actor Campbell Scott (House of Cards, Dying Young) will tackle the holiday season’s favorite miser with an eight-week Broadway run of A Christmas Carol, with Matthew Warchus directing the Jack Thorne adaptation of the Dickens classic.

The production heads to Broadway via London, where the show played well-received runs at the Old Vic.

As adapted by Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), A Christmas Carol begins previews Thursday, November 7 at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre, with an opening night set for Wednesday, November 20. The strictly limited engagement runs through Sunday, January 5, 2020.

With Scott as Scrooge and featuring 12 Christmas songs (including Joy to the World, Silent Night and It Came Upon the Midnight Clear), A Christmas Carol will be produced on Broadway by Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, ShowTown Productions, and Catherine Schreiber.

Complete casting will be announced later.

A Christmas Carol will feature scenic and costume design by Rob Howell (The Ferryman), music and arrangements by Christopher Nightingale (Groundhog Day), lighting design by ), and sound design by Simon Baker (Girl from the North Country). The creative roster largely reunites the team behind Broadway’s Matilda with that musical’s director.

Scott most recently was a series regular on Netflix’s House of Cards, and will next be seen in Netflix’s upcoming series Soundtrack from executive producer Joshua Safran. Director Warchus’ many stage credits include Present Laughter, Art, Groundhog Day, God of Carnage and True West. He was appointed Artistic Director of the Old Vic in 2014.

In addition to the Harry Potter play, Thorne’s credits include Let the Right One In and, on TV, The Last Panthers, and films Wonder and The Scouting Book for Boys, among other credits.