‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Renewed For Season 2 By HBO

HBO has picked up a second season of A Black Lady Sketch Show, a half-hour sketch comedy starring and executive produced by Robin Thede (The Rundown with Robin Thede) and executive produced by Insecure‘s Issa Rae.

“It’s been thrilling to see the audience embrace the characters that Robin, Ashley, Gabrielle and Quinta have brought to life,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming. “We had a blast making this groundbreaking sketch show with Robin, Dime and all of the writers and producers, and I can’t wait to see what next season holds.”

Created, written by and starring Thede, A Black Lady Sketch Show has broken new ground in sketch comedy TV. It features narrative sketches performed by a core cast of black women, including Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Brunson.

A Black Lady Sketch Show touches on such culturally relevant themes as social norms, anxiety, religion, sex, dating and relationships. Each episode consists of five to six sketches, showcasing the comedic talents of Thede, Brunson, Black and Dennis portraying an array of dynamic and varied characters, as well as hyper versions of themselves in interstitials featuring four friends stuck in a house during an end-of-the-world event.

Lauren Ashley Smith, who was head writer on Thede’s BET! late-night show The Rundown with Robin Thede, serves in the same capacity on A Black Lady Sketch Show, and she also co-executive produces.

Thede executive produces Season 1 with Rae via her Issa Rae Productions, Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment as well as Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch for JAX Media, which produced The Rundown. Deniese Davis, Montrel McKay produce for Issa Rae Productions and John Skidmore produces for JAX Media.