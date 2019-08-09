‘9-1-1’: Ronda Rousey To Recur In Season 3 Of Fox’s First-Responders Drama

EXCLUSIVE: A new firefighter will be joining the ranks on the upcoming third season of Fox’s hit first-responders drama series 9-1-1.

WWE star Ronda Rousey will play Lena Bosko, a stoic and fearless member of the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 136 who leaps into action to save lives when a disaster hits.

And Bosko’s skills will be needed. As we saw in the trailer released Wednesday, the third season of 9-1-1 centers on a tsunami that engulfs Santa Monica.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, the procedural explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers who are thrust into frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt star, with Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar and Ryan Guzman in series-regular roles.

Rousey is the the first woman’s UFC bantamweight champion and Olympic medalist in Judo. Considered to be one of the most dominant athletes in UFC history, Rousey is currently signed to the WWE where she performs weekly on Monday Night Raw. Fox begins airing WWE’s SmackSown Live! on Friday nights this fall, beginning October 4.

As an actor, Rousey most recently was seen in STX’s feature Mile 22 opposite Mark Wahlberg and John Malkovich. In addition, she executive produced the Emmy-nominated Go90 series Why We Fight, which soon will be airing on ESPN.

The third season of 9-1-1 premieres at 8 PM Monday, September 23.

