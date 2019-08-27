42West Hires Veteran Publicist Jodie Magid Oriol

Publicist Jodie Magid Oriol has joined 42West as a Vice President in its New York Entertainment Marketing Division. Company Co-CEO’s Leslee Dart, Amanda Lundberg and Allan Mayer made the hire.

Prior to joining 42West, Oriol worked at PMK-BNC, where she collaborated on such clients as filmmakers Marielle Heller and Aaron Sorkin, composer/lyricist and playwright Joe Iconis; multi-hyphenate Catherine Reitman and actress Rachel Bay Jones. In addition, she is also currently working with screenwriter/producer Charles Randolph and actor Roman Griffin Davis. Before joining PMK, Oriol was a senior veep of publicity at Lionsgate.

Oriol will work closely with Dart, Lundberg and Entertainment Marketing Division Presidents Tom Piechura and Susan Ciccone.

“We are so excited to welcome Jodie to our 42West team,” Dart, Lundberg and Mayer said in a statement. “She has been a valued friend and colleague to us in numerous capacities through the years, and will be a tremendous asset to our entire organization.”

Said Oriol: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the incomparable team at 42West, who exemplify strategy, leadership, passion and a keen understanding of the ever-evolving cultural landscape across all platforms” says Oriol. “They are truly in a class of their own.”